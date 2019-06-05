Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardar vows to remove PM Imran Khan’s govt

By: |
Published: June 5, 2019 12:35:32 PM

Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari has vowed to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the people's misery, as he accused the government of unleashing a tsunami of price hike and failing to generate employment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)

Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari has vowed to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the people’s misery, as he accused the government of unleashing a tsunami of price hike and failing to generate employment. Zardari’s comments came as he addressed party workers in Sindh’s Daulatpur province.

“If the prime minister was not removed soon, he will bring the nation to a point where we too won’t be able to run the country,” Dawn newspaper quoted Zardari as saying. “I am not hungry for power, but the present government must be sent packing. Otherwise, the life of the most of the people will become a misery,” Zardari warned.

He further said his Pakistan Peoples Party had always served the masses as it was “our manifesto and we believe in serving people at their doorstep”. “Soon after Eid we will declare our plans and this will signal the beginning of the end,” he said.

Pakistan is celebrating Eid on Wednesday. Zardari said the present government has snatched jobs from people and has unleashed a tsunami of price hike. Zardari said unemployment and price hike has increased in the country by 500 per cent. He said the present prime minister was forcibly imposed on the people of Pakistan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardar vows to remove PM Imran Khan’s govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition