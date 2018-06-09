Pakistan’s former dictator Pervez Musharraf may contest in upcoming general elections

Pakistan’s former dictator Pervez Musharraf may contest in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held on July 25 after the Supreme Court gave him a conditional permission, his party has said.

The chief justice of the apex court hearing a petition against a lifetime ban on him by a high court in 2013 said that 74-year-old Musharraf can file nomination. Musharraf's All Pakistan Muslims League (APML) said that he would contest election from the northern district of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It is the same seat which was won by a candidate who was supported by the APML in 2013 elections after Musharraf was disqualified by the Peshawar High Court.

There were reports that he will also contest from his home city of Karachi. APML general secretary Muhammad Amjad said Musharraf will come back before the election but did not give a final date. He said that the party will field candidates for several seats.

The Supreme Court in its ruling asked Musharraf to appear in person on June 13 and promised that he will not be arrested despite involvement in several criminal cases. The apex court has been criticised by leading politicians, including ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, for allowing Musharraf to contest despite his disqualification.

Musharraf came to power in a bloodless coup in 1999 and ruled until 2008 when forced to resign. He has been living in Dubai since March 2016 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.