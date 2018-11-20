Pakistani national sentenced in US for violating terms of release under supervision

According to court records, in 1999, Khan, a citizen of Pakistan, entered the US as a non-immigrant visitor. He was required to depart by February 2000, but never did.

A Pakistani national has been sentenced by a US court for violating terms of his release under supervision after he was released from immigration custody. Zafar Iqbal-Khan, 46, was sentenced in US District Court by Magistrate Judge John C Nivison to eight months in prison for failure to comply with the terms of release under supervision.

According to court records, in 1999, Khan, a citizen of Pakistan, entered the US as a non-immigrant visitor. He was required to depart by February 2000, but never did. In September 2005, he was ordered to be removed by an immigration judge.

In December 2006, January 2009, and June 2015, he was released from immigration custody after executing Orders of Supervision that required him to not commit any crimes. On February 23, 2018, Khan pleaded guilty in a Maine district court to operating under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license, failure to appear in court, and forgery.