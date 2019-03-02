Pakistani leaders must stop supporting extremists, says US presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after the February 14 Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the attack.

It’s time for Pakistan’s leaders to stand up against extremists, Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard
has said, as she slammed the country for providing terrorists with a safe haven which is causing tensions with India.

India carried out air strikes against the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In the operation, the government said a several JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were killed.

“As long as Pakistan is providing terrorists with a safe haven, there will be heightened tensions between the two countries,” Gabbard said.

“It’s time for Pakistan’s leaders to stand up against the extremists and terrorists,” said Gabbard, a former co-chair of the House Caucus for India and Indian Americans. Gabbard is the four-time lawmaker from Hawaii.

Congressman Ted Yoho also urged Pakistan to take meaningful steps to address terrorist groups.

Congress and the Indo-Pacific region are carefully watching the latest tensions between India and Pakistan. The last thing the region and the world needs is a conflict between two countries armed with nuclear weapons,” he said.

“I urge Pakistan to take meaningful steps to address terrorist groups operating within their country and for both governments to resolve their differences peacefully,” said Yoho, Lead Republican for the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation.

