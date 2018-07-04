Pakistani channel tried to be innovative while covering Lahore flood, instead made fool of itself; watch video

The reporter began his coverage from the streets of Lahore surrounded by floaties and sitting inside a pink inflatable pool

Weather in Mumbai and Lahore has become strikingly similar even as Pakistani city received the heaviest rains in 38 years leaving six people dead. While the arterial roads in the city were heavily waterlogged following an incessant downpour, a Pakistani channel and its correspondent went a tad overboard as he took a dig at the government over drainage system and preparedness of the authorities concerned. The media house wanted to be innovative with their live reporting which eventually made it a laughing stock.

The reporter began his coverage from the streets of Lahore surrounded by floaties and sitting inside a pink inflatable pool, saying in Urdu, “I am not in a swimming pool but in the middle of the road which is flooded with water and so are other parts of the city.” He said that he was enjoying and advised the locals to do the same as the water was not going to recede anytime soon.

The video, which was posted on the verified Facebook page of ‘Dunya News’, has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. The video has 556K views and 12K Shares. All we can say is that amidst an ever-increasing cut-throat competition among media outlets, it is perfectly okay for journalists and reporters to find interesting ways to tell his or her story but there should be a border-line.

The rains in Lahore have affected lives in a big way as roads have turned into virtual rivers. Motorists and commuters faced harrowing times. Roof collapses killed at least four people and two others were electrocuted in rain-related incidents, spokesman for the Rescue 1122 service Jam Sajjad Hussain was quoted as saying by Reuters. “Rescue officials using boats saved several persons in the outskirts of Lahore who were stranded in water,” Hussain said.

According to reports, journeys that normally took five minutes were taking up to two hours because of flooded roads. Lahore recorded 214 millimeters (8.4 inches)of rain in the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the heaviest in 38 years, Pakistan’s chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz said. He said a monsoon system would bring continued heavy rains for the next 24 to 48 hours.