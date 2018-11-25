Pakistan university VC comes under fire for his remarks against powerful army

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 11:12 PM

In the petition filed by one Muhammad Ali said that Ahmed, in a speech on campus, had claimed that the Pakistan Army was facing the challenge of terrorists making up to its top ranks.

The petitioner said the VC instead of narrating stories of valour of the Pakistan Army martyrs, mentioned an incident which has no relevance. (File photo: Pakistani Army Chief Bajwa)

The Vice Chancellor of a leading university in Pakistan has come under fire for allegedly making controversial remarks against the country’s powerful army saying that terrorists were making up to its top ranks.

A petition was filed Saturday with the Punjab province Governor and Chancellor of the University of Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, seeking the removal of the varsity’s VC Niaz Ahmed for the remarks.

“A terrorist had made up to high rank in the Pakistan Army. In fact, he was working for the Taliban and had killed many of soldiers during the Swat Operation (in 2009),” Ali alleged.

He also said that the VC further claimed that “in Swat, there was an army major, who went on leave three-to-four times and every time he told his subordinate soldiers not to retaliate to the Taliban’s firing as per an understanding (undercover deal) between Taliban and the Army.

He also said that slogans against the Pakistan Army were written on one of the underpasses at the varsity’s campus but the VC did not take any action, and alleged that he patronises activists of Islami Jamiat Tulaba.

PU spokesperson Khurram Shahzad told PTI that the Vice Chancellor “did not meant anything that could harm repute of the institution of the army which is defending the boundaries of Pakistan”.

He said in the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in 1965 War and his speech was taken out of context as all allegations against him are “baseless”.

