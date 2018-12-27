Pakistan to hold envoys conference to attract foreign investment

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace the concluding session on Friday. (Reuters)

A two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy will begin here on Thursday to attract foreign investment in cash-strapped Pakistan. The conference has been organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Board of Investment. Pakistan’s Ambassadors and Heads of Missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors, and government institutions would participate in the conference, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

“(The conference) will deliberate ways and means to enhance Foreign Direct Investment and trade, particularly exports,” it said. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif will attend the event. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace the concluding session on Friday.