Pakistan to hold envoys conference to attract foreign investment

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 2:46 AM

A two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy will begin here on Thursday to attract foreign investment in cash-strapped Pakistan.

Pakistan, envoys conference, foreign investment, cash-strapped Pakistan, pakistan Foreign Office, world newsPrime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace the concluding session on Friday. (Reuters)

A two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy will begin here on Thursday to attract foreign investment in cash-strapped Pakistan. The conference has been organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Board of Investment. Pakistan’s Ambassadors and Heads of Missions from select capitals, representatives of public and private sectors, and government institutions would participate in the conference, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

“(The conference) will deliberate ways and means to enhance Foreign Direct Investment and trade, particularly exports,” it said. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif will attend the event. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to grace the concluding session on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan to hold envoys conference to attract foreign investment
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition