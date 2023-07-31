Pakistan Suicide Bombings: From Bajaur to Peshawar, 5 massive blasts that shook the country!

The latest incident of suicide bombing in Pakistan has left over 40 people dead and over 130 injured. The bombing took place at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

This attack has come at the heels of several other suicide bombing attacks the citizens of Pakistan have been jolted with. Take a look at some of the bombings from earlier this year.

January: Suicide bomber kills 100 inside mosque

In the beginning of this year, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque, killing at least 100 people, including police officials. Peshawar Police Chief Ijaz Khan then told Reuters that the mosque was packed with nearly 400 worshippers. The incident had left hundreds injured. The attack was called the worst one in Peshawar since March 2022, when Islamic State suicide bombing killed nearly 58 people in a Shi’ite Muslim mosque.

March: Suicide bomber kills police officers in southwestern Pakistan

A suicide bomber in southwestern Pakistan rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in Pakistan’s Sibbi in March. The attack left at least nine police officers dead. The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack.

April: Motorcycle suicide bomber kills three soldiers

In another incident, a motorcycle suicide bomber blew himself up as militants attacked a temporary military camp in northwest Pakistan and at least three soldiers were killed. The soldiers had been on their way to take up new posts at a nearby military base.

July: Explosion in Peshawar

A very recent incident of a suicide blast near a paramilitary force vehicle in Peshawar wounded several people. A high ranking police official said the incident killed one person. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a newly founded jihadist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Blast at political rally

The latest suicide bombing took place at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party. Post the attack, an emergency was declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and nearby areas where most of the injured people were taken. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its associated groups have distanced themselves from the attack.