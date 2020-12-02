  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan starts fuel loading in 1,100MW Chinese-assisted nuclear power plant in Karachi

By: |
December 2, 2020 3:11 PM

The fuel loading for the newly built Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) began on Tuesday after obtaining fuel load permit from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

K-2 is a pressurised water reactor based on the Chinese HPR-1000 technology and a third generation plant equipped with advanced safety features, according to officials. (Representational image)

Pakistan has started loading fuel to its Chinese-assisted 1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi for testing in run-up to its commercial operations in April 2021, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The fuel loading for the newly built Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) began on Tuesday after obtaining fuel load permit from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Related News

The fuel loading was witnessed by Director General of the Strategic Plan Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Mohammad Naeem and senior Chinese and Pakistani officials, the Dawn newspaper reported.

K-2 is a pressurised water reactor based on the Chinese HPR-1000 technology and a third generation plant equipped with advanced safety features, according to officials.

The construction of K-2 plant started on August 31, 2015 and its commercial operation will begin in April 2021 after undergoing several operational and safety tests.

K-2 is one of the two 1,100MW nuclear power plants being constructed in Karachi. The other plant, K-3, is expected to become operational by the end of 2021.

The completion of these nuclear power plants has remained largely on schedule despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan starts fuel loading in 1100MW Chinese-assisted nuclear power plant in Karachi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will be ready to hit the ground running with the new economic team: Kamala Harris
2Neera Tanden a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across govts, says Biden
3Biden says his team will create recovery for all, get economy moving again