Pakistan SC forms committee to curb DTH devices’ smuggling from India

By: | Published: October 26, 2018 2:38 PM

Pakistan Supreme court

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a special committee that will suggest measures to curb unchecked availability of direct-to-home (DTH) devices allegedly smuggled from India in the local market, according to a media report on Friday.

The directive was issued by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, which had taken up a case relating to easy the availability of Indian DTH or magic box in Pakistani markets, Dawn newspaper reported.

The committee will consist of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Jahanzeb Khan, Member Customs Mohammad Zahid, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Saleem Baig.

Nisar regretted that such devices mostly consisting of Indian channels resulted in draining of hard-earned money out of Pakistan.

