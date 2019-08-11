Pakistan says China fully supports Pakistan in approaching UNSC over Kashmir

Qureshi said in interview with Geo TV that he would apprise Prime Minister Imran Khan about his China visit and then the next step would be decided. (Reuters)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that China fully supports Pakistan in approaching the UN Security Council after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi visited China on Friday and met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and other top officials in Beijing.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad after returning from China, Qureshi said, “I shared with China that we intend on taking this matter to the United Nations Security Council. I want to tell the nation that they have assured us of their complete support.” “China has directed its representative in New York to keep close liaison with Pakistani diplomats on the issue,” he said, adding that China and Pakistan have also nominated their focal persons at Director General level for the purpose. He said China wants the resolution of the issue according to the UN Resolutions.

“China has clear position that India has taken a unilateral step in Jammu and Kashmir which are illegal and against the norms of international law,” Qureshi said. China on Friday told Qureshi, who air-dashed here on Friday to seek its support on Kashmir, that it regarded both India and Pakistan as “friendly neighbours” and wants them to resolve the issue through UN resolutions and the Shimla agreement. Qureshi said that Pakistan was also thinking of other options.

“We are considering other options as well… we hope there’s no bloodshed, but we see things moving towards further escalation in tension,” he added. The minister said the Pakistan government does not want to consider “military options”. “We reserve the right to defend our motherland in event of any misadventure,” he said. Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said on Friday it is time for Pakistan to see the new reality and stop interfering in the internal matters of India.

“From their side, they would like to project a panic situation, the international community does not think there is a war-like situation. It is a ploy to deflect attention…It is time for Pakistan to see the new reality and stop interfering in the internal matters of India,” it said. Qureshi said in interview with Geo TV that he would apprise Prime Minister Imran Khan about his China visit and then the next step would be decided. He said apart from taking the issue to the UNSC, Pakistan was also thinking to take it to the Human Rights Council.

Separately, the Foreign Office said that China expressed serious concern over India’s unilateral actions in Kashmir. The foreign ministers of Pakistan and China agreed that both sides would closely coordinate and consult each other on the evolving developments, it said.

Qureshi Saturday held a meeting with former foreign secretaries to chalk out future course of action. On Monday, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In reaction to India’s move, Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations by expelling the Indian High Commissioner on Wednesday and suspended trade ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan on Friday announced that it will suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express. The government has also banned the screening of Indian films in the country’s cinemas.