Pakistan rally ends after Dutch cartoon contest is cancelled

Thousands of Pakistan's hard-line Islamists have called off their rally after reaching near Islamabad following the cancellation of a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest by a Dutch anti-Muslim lawmaker.

By: | Islamabad | Published: August 31, 2018 12:22 PM
islamabad protest, islamabad protest today, islamabad news, islamabad news dutch cartoon, dutch cartoon The decision prompted Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a firebrand Pakistani cleric, to end his march today. It began on Wednesday from the eastern city of Lahore. (Image: Reuters)

The far-right opposition politician Geert Wilders said yesterday he cancelled the cartoon contest following death threats and concerns other people could be put at risk.

The decision prompted Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a firebrand Pakistani cleric, to end his march today. It began on Wednesday from the eastern city of Lahore.

Rizvi had planned to stage a sit-in to force the Pakistani government to sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands over the contest.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.

