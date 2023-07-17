Pakistan, PUBG and ‘purge’! Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers amid outrage over Seema Haider’s affair

Hindus are one of the largest minorities in Pakistan and the string of attacks on their place of worship has led to quite a furore on social media. These repetitive attacks on Hindu Temples in Pakistan are also gaining worldwide media attention.

In the most recent case, a group of assailants attacked a temple with rocket launchers in the Southern Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, reported PTI. Earlier, a 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple was demolished in Karachi.

Dacoits in Pakistan attack Hindu temple with rocket launchers

The police officer estimated that around eight or nine gunmen were involved in the attack that happened on Sunday, a PTI report said. The report further quoted Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Sammo saying that the dacoits fired indiscriminately and fled when a police party reached the spot. A search operation is being conducted in the area.

The police further said that the rocket launchers that were fired by the dacoits failed to explode and thus resulted in no loss of life.

PUBG love story behind Hindu temple attacks in Pakistan?

According to the PTI report, the attack comes days after the dacoits in Kashmore and Ghotki riverine areas had threatened to attack Hindu places of worship in retaliation to Seema Haider Jakhrani‘s PUBG love story.

For those unaware, Seema, a mother of four kids in Pakistan had left her country and entered India to live with a Hindu man that she fell in love with while playing the online game PUBG in 2019.

The police had arrested Seema on July 4 for entering India illegally with her children, while Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering them.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has called on the Sindh Home Department to investigate the incident without delay, PTI reported. The HRCP said that it was alarmed by reports of “deteriorating law and order in the districts of Kashmore and Ghotki in Sindh, where some 30 members of the Hindu community — including women and children — have allegedly been held hostage by organised criminal gangs”, reported PTI.