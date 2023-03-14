scorecardresearch
Pakistan Protests LIVE: Clashes break out in Lahore as cops reach Imran Khan’s house

Go to Live Updates Pakistan Latest News: Massive clashes are being reported from Lahore as cops reached the residence of former PM Imran Khan to arrest him in the evening. A Reuters report says that several people have been injured. Those who have sustained injuries include people from Imran Khan;s party as well as local […]

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
Pakistan protests live updates, Imran Khan, Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Pakistan Latest news
PTI supporters protest after police arrived outside Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan's residence, in Lahore, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pakistan Latest News: Massive clashes are being reported from Lahore as cops reached the residence of former PM Imran Khan to arrest him in the evening. A Reuters report says that several people have been injured. Those who have sustained injuries include people from Imran Khan;s party as well as local administration. A chopper was seen hovering over Khan’s house. A Geo TV report says that internet has been disconnected in the area.

Here are latest updates from Pakistan:

21:13 (IST) 14 Mar 2023
Pakistan Crisis LIVE: Imran Khan tweets emotional video message

Earlier in the evening, Imran Khan posted a video via his official Twitter handle asking his supporters to continue the protests even if he is 'killed' or put behind the bars.

20:59 (IST) 14 Mar 2023
Pakistan Crisis LIVE: Will arrest Imran Khan today, says Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a gathering today that Imran Khan will be arrested today itself. He will be presented in the court, Sanaullah reportedly said.

First published on: 14-03-2023 at 20:51 IST

