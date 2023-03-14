Pakistan Protests LIVE: Clashes break out in Lahore as cops reach Imran Khan’s house

Pakistan Latest News: Massive clashes are being reported from Lahore as cops reached the residence of former PM Imran Khan to arrest him in the evening. A Reuters report says that several people have been injured. Those who have sustained injuries include people from Imran Khan;s party as well as local administration. A chopper was seen hovering over Khan’s house. A Geo TV report says that internet has been disconnected in the area.
Here are latest updates from Pakistan:
Earlier in the evening, Imran Khan posted a video via his official Twitter handle asking his supporters to continue the protests even if he is 'killed' or put behind the bars.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a gathering today that Imran Khan will be arrested today itself. He will be presented in the court, Sanaullah reportedly said.