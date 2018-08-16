​​​
  3. Pakistan presidential elections on September 4 to elect Mamnoon Hussain’s successor, says poll body

Pakistan presidential elections on September 4 to elect Mamnoon Hussain’s successor, says poll body

Pakistan will hold presidential elections on September 4 to elect President Mamnoon Hussain's successor at the end of his five-year-tenure, the election commission announced today.

By: | Islamabad | Published: August 16, 2018 2:50 PM
Pakistan, pakistan presidential election 2018, pakistan president, pakistan election, Mamnoon Hussain Pakistan’s president is elected indirectly by the members of Parliament and the four provincial assemblies.

Pakistan will hold presidential elections on September 4 to elect President Mamnoon Hussain’s successor at the end of his five-year-tenure, the election commission announced today. Pakistan’s president is elected indirectly by the members of Parliament and the four provincial assemblies.

“Presidential election will be held on September 4,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said as it issued the schedule of the election. The candidates can filed nominations by August 27 and the final list of contesting candidates will be issued on August 30, it said. The polling will be held in the buildings of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies.

In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister. Mamnoon Hussain, elected in September 2013, was a nominee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Hussain’s parents migrated from Agra and settled in Karachi after partition. A tough competition is expected between nominees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister-in-waiting and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and the joint opposition forged by the PML-N, the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top