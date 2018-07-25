​​​
Pakistan poll violence: One killed in exchange of fire between rivals

By: | Peshawar | Published: July 25, 2018 12:19 PM
According to a police officer, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker was killed as party activists clashed with Awami National Party supporters.

Supporters of two rival parties exchanged fire outside a polling station in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa today, killing a worker of former cricketer Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and injuring two others, police said. The incident occurred at the polling station in Nawan Kali of Swabi district after voting opened for the general elections.

According to a police officer, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker was killed as party activists clashed with Awami National Party supporters. In a separate incident, four persons were injured in a cracker blast outside a political camp in Larkana.

