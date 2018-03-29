Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi frisked at US airport as visit was private, says US official

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a casually-dressed Abbasi being frisked at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York earlier this week. (AP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was frisked at an airport in the US as he was on a private visit to that country, a US official said here on Thursday. “My understanding is that if the head of state chooses to travel privately without diplomatic passport, then they are travelling as a private citizen, then he would have to go through the same security screening that you and I will have to go,” Alexander McLaren, deputy spokesperson of the US Embassy here, said during a media interaction. “Obviously, an official visit is a different story,” he said.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a casually-dressed Abbasi being frisked at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York earlier this week. He was seen putting on his belt after clearing security, picking up his coat and bag and walking away moments later. According to Pakistani media reports, Abbasi travelled to the US to visit his ailing sister.