Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Turkey on January 3

By: | Published: December 30, 2018 8:31 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay at Ankara, it said.

Pakistan, Imran Khan, pakistan news, imran khan Turkey visit, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, world newsPakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official visit to Turkey in the first week of January 2019 during which he will discuss bilateral ties with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also hold meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors, officials said Sunday. “This will be Prime Minister’s first official visit to Turkey,” the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Khan will arrive at Turkish capital Ankara on January 3. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the prime minister. During the visit, Khan and Erdogan will discuss bilateral relations between the two nations and issues related to regional and international situation, the FO said.

The Pakistani premier will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay at Ankara, it said.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic ties based on a common religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries. The two countries have excellent political, economic, defence, cultural and people-to-people relations that continue to grow each passing year, the FO said. The visit will help to explore new areas of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the area of economic, trade and commercial relations, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit Turkey on January 3
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition