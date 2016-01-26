Pakistan plans its first mega nuclear power plant

Pakistan faces about 5,000 MW energy shortages and the government has launched several projects to bridge the gap. (Reuters)

Energy-starved Pakistan will set up a mega nuclear power plant with power generation capacity of 2,000 megawatts, the first in the country’s history.

“It will be the first time in the history of the country that a mega nuclear power plant would be set up with power generation capacity of 2,000 megawatts,” Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said today.

Iqbal said that Thar is enriched with natural coal deposits and the government is committed to utilising the resources for producing electricity, to overcome the power shortage in the country.

“Super critical technology will be used in the coal power plant, which will be established with the financing of the Asian Development Bank in Jamshoro to ensure a safe environment,” he was quoted as saying by the Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan faces about 5,000 MW energy shortages and the government has launched several projects to bridge the gap.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has vowed to bring an end to the blackouts by end of his tenure in 2018.