Pakistan Political Crisis Latest News: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is the man of the hour in Pakistan right now. A day after taking the suo motu cognizance of the controversial developments in the Pakistan national Assembly, the Chief Justice is set to hear the matter today itself. So what’s the latest from Pakistan? Here are the top five developments that you need to know.

1: Chief Justice Bandial has said that all orders, statements and actions initiated by the Imran Khan government as well as President Arif Alvi leading to the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly will be subjected to the top court’s order. This means that not only the Deputy Speaker’s order but what the Khan government said in Pakistan Parliament and the ambit of Article 5 will be legally scrutinised by the apex court of Pakistan.

2: On Sunday, despite it being a non-working day for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice visited the apex court’s office to hear the unprecedented political developments. A three-judge Bench immediately issued an order to all stakeholders including President Alvi, Deputy Speaker Suri. The joint Opposition had moved the top court shortly after the no-trust motion was blocked in Parliament.

3: Even as the suspense continues regarding the legal proceedings, Imran Khan government’s ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhary maintained that the order by Deputy Speaker Suri invoking Article 5 was the ‘final’ order and there can be no challenge against the order in any court of the country.

4: The Pakistani media termed Khan’s move as a shocker. The Dawn, one of the prominent English dailies of Pakistan, headlined the frontpage news as ‘The nation is stunned’. From media to political experts, everyone had predicted a clearcut defeat of this yesteryear’s cricketing hero. The numbers were simply not in Khan’s favour. But the political ‘googly’ came as a surprise. 5: While the Pakistan Army has clearly denied any role in this constitutional crisis, the Opposition leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are also looking at the next best scenario. Some reports from Islamabad say that Sharif is being tipped as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.