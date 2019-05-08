Pakistan ousted PM Nawaz Sharif back in jail after massive show of strength

By: |
Updated: May 8, 2019 10:55:19 AM

Last month, the 69-year-old three-time prime minister sought the apex court's permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, Supreme Court, Nawaz Sharif corruption case, PML-N workers, Kot Lakhpat JailOn March 26, the Supreme Court suspended Sharif?s seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and granted him bail for six weeks with a condition that he would not leave Pakistan. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has returned to prison to serve his sentence in a corruption case after the end of his six-week bail which was granted to him on medical grounds. On March 26, the Supreme Court suspended Sharif’s seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and granted him bail for six weeks with a condition that he would not leave Pakistan.

Last month, the 69-year-old three-time prime minister sought the apex court’s permission to go abroad for medical treatment. However, the permission was not granted. On Tuesday, Sharif left his Jati Umra residence here for the Kot Lakhpat Jail with a procession of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers led by his daughter Maryam. Maryam and his nephew Hamza Shehbaz along with hundreds of PML-N workers accompanied him. The supporters gathered outside Sharif’s Jati Umra residence and accompanied him to jail.

The procession took four hours to reach the Kot Lakhpat Jail, which is otherwise just 30 minutes away. The bail expired on Tuesday midnight (May 7) with the apex court rejecting his review petition, seeking permission to go London for further treatment. After reaching jail, Sharif thanked his party workers for turning up in large numbers. “I do not have words to thank the workers who turned up in thousands to express solidarity.

Also read: Pakistan: Several feared killed in blast outside Sufi shrine in Lahore 

It is midnight but the workers are still here with me. It is an amazing scene,” he said in a message. The massive support for the PML-N leader included a large number of party workers from different parts of Punjab province who turned up for the rally en-route to the jail. Sharif’s daughter Maryam accompanied her father in his car and posted images online of the reception their entourage got form the public.

“The roads to the jail from Jati Umra were jampacked. Only heads and long queues of motorists,” Maryam tweeted. Amidst sloganeering in support of Sharif, party workers were seen showering rose petals at his car. “The people know why I am being punished. What sin I have committed… they know. But I am optimistic that soon the black night of this oppression will end and I will get released from jail,” Sharif said. Though Sharif was to reach jail before midnight, he reported half-an-hour late.

The Punjab Home Department directed the jail authorities to receive Sharif and shift him to the barrack, officials said. He was imprisoned in Adiyala Jail and shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail on request. Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison term at the jail since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court’s July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case. Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan ousted PM Nawaz Sharif back in jail after massive show of strength
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition