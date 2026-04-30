Pakistan opened six overland transit routes for goods heading to Iran after the United States tightened its naval blockade on Iranian ports and shipping routes. The move creates a formal road corridor through Pakistani territory at a time when thousands of containers remain stranded at Karachi port because ships carrying cargo for Iran face severe restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The new routes connect Pakistan’s three major ports including Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar, with two Iranian border crossings at Gabd and Taftan. Trucks carrying cargo now pass through several cities and towns in Balochistan, including Turbat, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Quetta and Dalbandin, before entering Iran.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce issued the “Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026” on April 25. The order took immediate effect and allowed goods from third countries to move through Pakistan by road before entering Iran.

The decision came during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad, where he held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir. The talks focused heavily on the worsening US-Iran conflict and Pakistan’s efforts to push both sides toward negotiations.

Why did Pakistan open new routes?

The biggest reason behind the move is the growing disruption in sea trade after the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Shipping companies now avoid Iranian waters because of security fears and restrictions linked to the conflict, reported Al Jazeera.

Iran also tightened control over commercial movement in the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israeli attacks began on February 28. The narrow waterway handles a large share of global oil and gas trade during normal times. Restrictions in the strait created delays across regional shipping networks and left cargo stuck at ports across the Gulf region.

Pakistan’s new land corridors give traders another option. Instead of waiting for uncertain sea access, cargo can now enter Iran by road through Balochistan.

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Officials see the Gwadar-Gabd corridor as the most important route. The road cuts travel time to the Iranian border to just two or three hours. By comparison, trucks leaving Karachi need up to 18 hours to reach the border.

Authorities also expect transport costs to fall sharply. Officials estimate that the Gwadar route could reduce logistics expenses by as much as 55 percent compared with shipments moving from Karachi.

Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan described the initiative as a major step for regional trade. Pakistan also hopes the corridor will increase the commercial importance of Gwadar port, which has struggled for years to attract large trade volumes despite major investment projects.

The order does not apply to Indian goods. Pakistan still enforces a separate ban issued in May 2025 after the India-Pakistan aerial conflict. That order blocks all Indian-origin goods from crossing Pakistani territory through any transport mode.

Trade corridor changes

The new transit system carries economic and diplomatic importance for Pakistan, Iran and the wider region. Pakistan has tried to position itself as a mediator between Tehran and Washington since the conflict intensified earlier this year.

Islamabad helped broker a temporary ceasefire on April 8 and hosted direct US-Iran talks three days later. The negotiations lasted almost an entire day but failed to produce an agreement. Soon after the talks collapsed, US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, increasing pressure on Tehran.

Another round of negotiations later stalled after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned Islamabad visit by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Iran has refused direct negotiations with the US while the blockade stays in place. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Pakistani leaders that Tehran still supports Islamabad’s mediation efforts and remains open to diplomatic engagement if conditions improve.

Pakistan’s transit order appears closely linked to that diplomatic deadlock. By opening land access to Iran, Islamabad offers Tehran economic relief while also strengthening its own role in regional trade and diplomacy.

The corridor could also increase Pakistan’s strategic importance in South Asia and the Middle East. If maritime trade disruptions continue, Pakistan may emerge as a key land bridge connecting Gulf trade routes with Central and South Asia.

Security remains a major concern because the routes pass through several sensitive districts in Balochistan, where separatist violence and attacks on transport infrastructure have occurred in recent years, reported Al Jazeera. Authorities may need to increase protection for cargo convoys and border operations if trade volumes rise sharply.

Iran has not issued a formal public response to Pakistan’s transit order.