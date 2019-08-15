Pakistan observes ‘Black Day’ on India’s Independence Day to protest New Delhi’s move on Kashmir

The profile pictures of the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Office, ISPR Director General, Radio Pakistan and many others were also blacked out in protest. (File/ Agencies)

Pakistan on Thursday observed ‘Black Day’ on the occasion of India’s Independence Day to protest New Delhi’s move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Black flags were hoisted on roof tops and vehicles across the country to symbolise the protest. Protest rallies were taken out in major cities, while seminars were organised at various places to highlight Pakistan’s stand on the Kashmir issue.

The profile pictures of the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Office, ISPR Director General, Radio Pakistan and many others were also blacked out in protest. On Wednesday, Pakistan also observed its Independence Day as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to protest India’s move to scrap the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Pakistan has approached the UN Security Council against India’s decision with the help of its closest ally, China. India has categorically told the international community that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also asked Pakistan to accept the reality.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has questioned the international community’s silence on the Kashmir issue and warned that it will have severe “repercussions” in the Muslim world, “setting off radicalisation” and “cycles of violence”. “Will world silently witness…I want to warn international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions & reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation & cycles of violence,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khan vowed to become the voice of Kashmir and raise the issue at every global forum, including the United Nations. In a special session of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, Khan said if a war breaks out between Pakistan and India, the world community will be responsible.

On Thursday, addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the abrogation of Article 370 was a step towards ‘one nation, one Constitution’. He said a new approach was needed as the special provision for Jammu and Kashmir failed to yield desired results in the past 70 years.

On revoking provisions of Article 370 and Article 35(A) in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said, “We neither nurse problems nor let them fester.”