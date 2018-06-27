Pakistan National Security Advisor Nasser Janjua resigns over differences with interim government

Pakistani NSA Lt General Nasser Khan Janjua has resigned. (Twitter)

National Security Advisor of Pakistan Lt Gen Nasser Janjua has resigned from his post. Pakistani media reports say that Janjua resigned over alleged differences with the interim government of Pakistan. According to Dawn.com, Janjua’s resignation has been accepted by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk.

Lt Gen Nasser Janjua had replaced Sartaj Aziz on October 23, 2015 and accorded the status of a minister of state. Pakistani media report says that Janjua was appointed as part of Pakistan government’s efforts to revitalise the national security division of the country.

Under Aziz, the National Security Committee of Pakistan had met just four times in two-and-a-half-years. Even the Pakistani military had reportedly pressed the government to replace Aziz.

Janjua is a retired Lieutenant General of the Pakistan Army. Before retiring from the Pakistan army, Janjua served as Janjua has served as the Quetta corps commander and National Defence University president.

In December last year, Janjua had reportedly held talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval in Bangkok. Some media reports had then claimed that both Doval and Janjua discussed India-Pakistan relationship, Kashmir issue treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s kin during their visit to Pakistan.

Days before the reported meeting with Doval, Janjua had made news by saying that the possibility of a nuclear war in South Asia cannot be ruled out. “The stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance, and the possibility of nuclear war cannot be ruled out,” news agency PTI had quoted Janjua as saying.

Janjua had also accused India of stockpiling a range of dangerous weapons, blamed Pakistan’s support to the US as the reason behind the rise of terrorism. Janjua had also accused the US of conspiring against the CPEC with India.

“The US has given India role in Afghanistan’s political process, giving New Delhi priority over Islamabad, and has opposed the CPEC,” Janjua had said, adding, “The US-India alliance has an identical stance on the Kashmir issue, and America frequently gives India preference over Pakistan.”