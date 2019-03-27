Pakistan needs to deliver outcomes: Robert Palladino

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 5:54 AM

Robert Palladino was answering a question on the recent remarks by Pompeo in which he identified Pakistan's nuclear proliferation as the third top national security concerns for the US.

Pakistan, us, Robert Palladino, Mike Pompeo, united states, US-pakistan, world newsPakistan, he said, could play an important role in bringing about a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Pakistan needs to “deliver outcomes” to build confidence and trust between it and the US, the Trump administration has said. The US also reiterated that nuclear proliferation was one of its top security concerns.

“…Pakistan itself, the secretary (of State Mike Pompeo) has emphasised the need (for Pakistan) to deliver outcomes and to build confidence and trust between our two nations and we do want to see a prosperous Pakistan that contributes positively towards regional stability and security,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters Tuesday at his biweekly news conference.

Palladino was answering a question on the recent remarks by Pompeo in which he identified Pakistan’s nuclear proliferation as the third top national security concerns for the US. “Nuclear proliferation is one of the very first national security concerns articulated in our national security strategy. It’s at the very top of the list,” he said.

“So that absolutely remains something that this administration thinks about often because the level of impact of what could happen is simply so great. So that remains at the very top of our national security considerations,” Palladino said. Pakistan, he said, could play an important role in bringing about a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and the EU Monday announced facilitating the start of a dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban to bring peace in Afghanistan. The 4th Session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue was held in Islamabad where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quresh and EU Foreign Policy and Security Chief Federica Mogherini led their respective sides.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan needs to deliver outcomes: Robert Palladino
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition