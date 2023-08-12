Pakistan names Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker PM ahead of polls – Who is he? Know about this politician, constitutional process, other details

In a major development in Pakistan, senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been named as the country’s caretaker prime minister on Saturday. Kakar has been elected to oversee the upcoming elections in the country. His name was announced after an agreement between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz.

Know about Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

A lesser known politician from Balochistan province, Kakar will soon name a cabinet and will lead the country till a new government is elected in the country. Even as he is listed as an independent candidate in the senate, Kakar belongs to the Balochistan Awami Party, which is considered close to Pakistan’s army. He has been a member of the senate since 2018.

PMO statement

A statement by the country’s PMO office earlier said, “The prime minister (Sharif) and the leader of the opposition have jointly signed the advice which will be sent to the president for approval.” His name was later approved by President Arif Alvi.

What Pakistan’s constitution says

It may be noted that under the constitution of Pakistan, a caretaker government is elected before general elections to oversee the polls. The same should be done within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament, which in this case means November.

Know why it is important this year

Also, this year, the appointment of a caretaker prime minister in the country holds importance as the elected person will have the right to take decisions on economic and policy decisions in the country. There is fear in the country that polls may differ to six months,as the Election Commission will be required to draw new boundaries for a number of federal and provincial constituencies. It is on this basis that the election date will be announced.