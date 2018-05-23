Pakistan minister Daniyal Aziz slapped by Imran Khan’s party leader; watch video

Pakistan’s minister for privatisation Daniyal Aziz was slapped by a senior leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during a TV talk show. (APP)

Pakistan’s minister for privatisation Daniyal Aziz was slapped by a senior leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during a TV talk show. A 36-second clip posted on Geo News website showed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque and Aziz mudslinging each other’s party in the Aapas Ki Baat programme yesterday. Then all of a sudden Aziz, in an aggressive tone, addressed Haque and said: “Am I afraid of you… afraid of thieves like you”. Haque lost his temper when Aziz called him a “thief”.

@DaniyalNA116 ہُن آرام اے Rok Sako To Rok Lo pic.twitter.com/7kxAncHBL2 — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) May 22, 2018

Aziz kept his cool after being slapped and just said: “How dare you slap me?” At this Haque retorted: “How dare you call me a thief?” Pakistan’s former ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supemo Nawaz Sharif said that “it showed culture of PTI”. This is not the first time Haque is getting involved in such trouble. In 2011, during a TV show, he threw a glass of water on Pakistan Peoples Party leader Jameel Soomro.