  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan: PIA flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes in residential area near Karachi airport

By: |
Updated: May 22, 2020 4:13:40 PM

The aircraft - A320 - was reportedly carrying 90-100 passengers. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash, however, refused to comment any further.

karachi air crash, karachi crash news, PIA crash, Karachi airportThe flight was carrying 90-100 passengers, reports said.

Karachi air crash news: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft has crashed in Karachi, reports in the Pakistani media said. The aircraft, on way from Lahore to Karachi, crashed in a residential area just before landing near the Karachi airport, reports said.

The aircraft – A320 – was reportedly carrying 90-100 passengers. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash, however, refused to comment any further.  Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, reports added.

Related News

Images being flashed in Pakistani news channels showed thick black plume of smoke rising from the crash site and ambulances rushing to the spot.

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan PIA flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes in residential area near Karachi airport
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jamal Khashoggi’s sons forgive Saudi killers, sparing 5 execution
2Six prominent Indian-Americans from diverse fields named to Biden-Sanders unity task forces
3China kicks off delayed parliament session, sets no annual GDP target due to COVID-19 crisis