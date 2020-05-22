Pakistan: PIA flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes in residential area near Karachi airport

The aircraft - A320 - was reportedly carrying 90-100 passengers. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash, however, refused to comment any further.
Karachi air crash news: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft has crashed in Karachi, reports in the Pakistani media said. The aircraft, on way from Lahore to Karachi, crashed in a residential area just before landing near the Karachi airport, reports said.
The aircraft – A320 – was reportedly carrying 90-100 passengers. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash, however, refused to comment any further. Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, reports added.
Images being flashed in Pakistani news channels showed thick black plume of smoke rising from the crash site and ambulances rushing to the spot.
More details are awaited.
