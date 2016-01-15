​​ ​
Pakistan: Jaish-e-Mohammad seminary ‘sealed’ during raids

A mosque-cum-seminary run by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was sealed and 14 people were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism-Department (CTD) in a raid in Mundeyki Goraya village, Pakistan.

According to Dawn, a senior official said that a contingent of CTD and police raided and sealed Jamia Masjid and Madressah Al-Noor.

14 activists of the banned organisation were detained but their identities were not revealed.

During the raid, the records and printed material from the seminary were seized and the people taken into custody were whisked away for quizzing.

