Pakistan was left red-faced this week as former Singapore envoy Bilahari Kausikan dubbed it a state “teetering on the brink of failure”. The withering assessment came alongside a warning that Islamabad could not use tactical diplomatic wins to conceal deep structural flaws in its economy and security architecture. Pakistan has also clashed repeatedly with India in recent days over the suspended Indus Water Treaty and terrorism-related concerns.

The Chairman of the Middle East Institute argued that Pakistan’s core vulnerabilities are internal, rooted in economic mismanagement and the inability to contain extremist and jihadist movements, rather than external pressures from India. He acknowledged Islamabad’s diplomatic agility in exploiting moments of geopolitical opportunity but stressed that such gains do not translate into livelihoods for ordinary citizens, noting that “that doesn’t feed the Pakistani people.”

The former top diplomat characterised Pakistan as chronically unstable, pointing to its tolerance of extremist elements and severe systemic economic vulnerabilities. “Pakistan is a state that is teetering on the brink of failure, and has been for some time. It hasn’t quite fallen over, for which we should all be grateful, but that diplomatic success doesn’t change that fundamental reality. And I don’t think the U.S. is going to lift whatever restrictions in totality it has on Pakistan, because the fact is Pakistan is a hotbed of all kinds of strange groups that are not necessarily working for US interests,” Kausikan explained.

The former top diplomat also cautioned that the international community’s continued focus on Pakistan is driven largely by anxiety over its nuclear arsenal, not by confidence in its stability. Without decisive reforms to the economy and a firm crackdown on radical groups, he warned, Pakistan will remain perched on the edge of state failure, with its military’s tactical successes unable to offset the deeper institutional decay.

‘Inflation, fuel prices, visa curbs and security crisis’

Kausikan—Chairman of the Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore, and former Permanent Secretary of Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010–2013) was attending the National Press Foundation’s International Reporting Fellowship programme where he delivered a withering assessment of Pakistan, calling it a state “teetering on the brink of failure” and insisting that tactical diplomatic wins cannot conceal deep structural flaws in its economy and security architecture.

The exchange was prompted by a Pakistani journalist who asked where Pakistan would be in five years given the fallout from the US–Iran conflict. Pakistan played a pivotal mediating role in the 2026 US–Iran conflict, emerging as the primary backchannel between Washington and Tehran when direct talks were politically impossible. Soon after US and Israeli air strikes on Iran began in late February 2026, Islamabad started conveying proposals to end the war, leveraging its longstanding ties with Iran and its newly cultivated relationship with the Trump administration.

Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, facilitated intensive backchannel diplomacy, passing messages, red lines, and draft terms between the two hostile powers. This effort produced an April 2026 ceasefire, which Sharif announced on social media, and culminated in a broader US–Iran peace deal by June after more than 100 days of fighting. By hosting talks in Islamabad and maintaining open channels when other regional actors were fragmented, Pakistan transformed from a previously distrusted partner into an indispensable diplomatic intermediary, earning praise from US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials alike while seeking to convert this diplomatic success into economic and strategic gains.

The journalist outlined a bleak domestic picture: soaring inflation, fuel prices doubling, and Qatar suspending its visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani passport holders. He also highlighted a breakdown in internal security, citing violent public attacks on the US Consulate in Karachi that forced the facility to shut and partial lockdowns that pushed the public into a broader crisis.

Diplomatic agility versus structural decay: “That doesn’t feed the Pakistani people”

Kausikan also acknowledged Pakistan’s tactical skill in exploiting a diplomatic opening but insisted it does not address core miseries. “I’ll be very blunt. Pakistan was very agile and very successful in taking advantage of a diplomatic opportunity, and that has gone some way to rehabilitate Pakistan diplomatically in the eyes of the US anyway. But, you know, that doesn’t feed the Pakistani people,” he said. He framed the issue as one of fundamentals rather than optics, arguing that external rehabilitation cannot compensate for internal rot.

Military’s tactical wins overshadowed by economic mismanagement, radicalisation

Kausikan directed criticism at Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, noting that tactical foreign policy successes are eclipsed by economic mismanagement and an inability to contain radical movements. “Pakistani military was very agile and very successful, that you have to give them credit, but diplomatic success doesn’t feed people—that’s the hard reality. Pakistan’s problems are not diplomatic; Pakistan’s problems are much more fundamental within Pakistan. Mismanagement of the economy, letting various jihadist movements get out of hand—if you don’t fix those problems, you’re always going to be teetering on the brink of state failure,” he warned.

The nuclear factor: “If you had no nuclear weapons, nobody would care”

Concluding his analysis, Kausikan argued that global attention to Pakistan is driven less by respect for its geopolitical standing and more by anxiety over its strategic weapons arsenal. “And everybody is worried about it because you happen to have nuclear weapons. If you had no nuclear weapons, nobody would care,” he remarked. The comment underscored his broader point: without fixing the economy and reining in extremist groups, Pakistan’s diplomatic manoeuvres will remain insufficient to stabilise the state or improve citizens’ lives.

Ceasefire holds, but ties remain fragile

After a sharp escalation in May 2025—triggered by a deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir and followed by cross-border strikes, drone accusations and civilian casualties on both sides—India and Pakistan have largely maintained a ceasefire along the Line of Control, with schools reopening in many border districts and daily life slowly returning to normal in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab. However, diplomatic relations remain strained- espionage-related expulsions of Pakistan High Commission staff have occurred, and New Delhi continues to insist that any J&K-related issues must be addressed bilaterally while pressing Islamabad to vacate what India calls illegally occupied territory. Broader frictions persist, including Pakistan’s recent accusations over India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and periodic rhetoric from both capitals, meaning the situation is calm but far from stable.

India slams Pakistan over Indus Waters Treaty at UN

Indian diplomats have repeatedly rebuked Pakistan at international forums over the Indus Waters Treaty, arguing that Islamabad has no moral or diplomatic standing to invoke a 1960s-era water agreement while allegedly sponsoring cross‑border terrorism against India. At the UN Human Rights Council in June 2026, India’s First Secretary Anupama Singh called the treaty “outdated and unsuited to present‑day realities,” asserting that “a country which continues to sponsor terrorism cannot expect the benefits of cooperation founded on goodwill and friendship.” She rejected Pakistan’s attempts to raise bilateral water issues at multilateral platforms, saying Islamabad should “put its own house in order” instead of “coveting Indian territories.” Similar sharp exchanges occurred at a UN glaciers conference in Tajikistan, where Indian minister Kirti Vardhan Singh described Pakistan’s complaints as an “unwarranted reference” and accused Islamabad of itself violating the treaty by enabling terrorism that undermines its implementation. In statements and media briefings, Indian officials have framed the treaty as a technical arrangement that cannot remain “frozen in time” while security conditions, climate realities, and demographics have fundamentally changed, and have warned that diplomacy on water must be rooted in “trust, not terror.”