Pakistan gets another Sharif as Prime Minister

On Monday, history was created in Pakistan. Another Sharif – Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the Prime Minister of the neighbouring country. He is the brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

When did the process of electing a new leader start?

According to reports the process of electing a new leader of the House was started on Sunday and the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif was accepted by the National Assembly Secretariat. The PTI raised objections that Sharif was in several court cases and these were rejected by the National Assembly Secretariat.

What happened on Monday?

Earlier in the day, ahead of the voting to elect the new Prime Minister, after Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the procedure. They all resigned from the Parliament and then staged a walkout.

The 70 year old leader of opposition PML-N was elected unopposed after Khan’s party PTI boycotted the voting and staged a walkout before resigning en masse. Former Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was fielded as PTI’s Prime Ministerial candidate.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif to return

Nawaz Sharif who is the brother of the newly appointed PM is expected to return from London to Pakistan after Eid, reports indicate.

More about the new PM

He and his son Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz – in November 2020 both have been named in a high profile money laundering case in November 2020. Suleman Shehbaz is currently residing in the UK.

On Monday, a court in Pakistan deferred the indictment of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza until April 27. They both have been given an extension on their anticipatory bail and this allowed the PML-N chief to become the new PM.

Khan led PTI which will now sit in the opposition has decided to launch a campaign against the new government which is going to be headed by Sharif .

PTI supporters had held a protest rally at Liberty Chowk in Lahore against the ouster of Khan. According to reports there were huge gatherings of protestors from other parts of Punjab including areas like Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujrat districts. Similar protests also took place in Karachi and Islamabad.

Background

After losing a vote of no confidence in his Parliament on Saturday, Imran Khan, 69 years old was removed as the country’s Prime Minister. This is the first time ever that this has happened in the neighbouring country.

Who could be in the Cabinet of PM Sharif?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif; Speaker Naveed Qamar Shah; Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari; Interior minister Rana Sanaullah; Minister of Information Shazia Murree; Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif; Minister of Ports and Shipping Faisal Sabzwari; Spokesperson for the Prime Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Minister of Law Azam Tadar.