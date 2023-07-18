scorecardresearch
    • MORE MARKET STATS
    MUST READ
    Pause slide

    Pakistan gets another $600 million loan from China: PM Shehbaz Sharif

    It is in addition to the over USD 5 billion in loans that Beijing has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months, helping the debt-ridden nation avert a default as negotiations to secure the IMF bailout dragged on, the Dawn newspaper reported.

    Written by PTI
    Updated:
    pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
    Sharif said the Exim Bank of China has provided the rollover, increasing the country's foreign exchange reserves by $600 million. (Photo source: Reuters)

    Cash-strapped Pakistan has received a rollover of an additional USD 600 million loan from its all-weather ally China to help shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves on the back of an IMF deal, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday. It is in addition to the over USD 5 billion in loans that Beijing has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months, helping the debt-ridden nation avert a default as negotiations to secure the IMF bailout dragged on, the Dawn newspaper reported.

    Also Read

    Pakistan secured a last-gasp $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund on June 30, which later disbursed an initial upfront instalment of about $1.2 billion. Sharif said the Exim Bank of China has provided the rollover, increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves by $600 million.

    Also Read

    “Our foreign exchange reserves are increasing but we want to do it not through loans but generating our income,” he said at an event here. Apart from the IMF bailout and the Chinese loan, a USD 2 billion of financial support from Saudi Arabia and USD 1 billion from the UAE after the IMF pact has helped steady Pakistan’s economy, the report said, quoting Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The State Bank of Pakistan said the current account recorded a surplus of USD 334 million in June.

    Also Read

    Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 16:29 IST

    Stock Market Stats

    Market Stats
    Top Gainers
    Top Losers
    Indices Performance
    Gold Rate
    Silver Rate
    Petrol Rate
    Diesel Rate

    Related News

    Photo Gallery

    Stock Market

    Latest News

    Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
    WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS