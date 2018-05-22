Pakistan General elections likely between July 25-27

Pakistan’s Election Commission has recommended July 25, 26 or 27 as probable dates for the forthcoming general elections in the country.

Pakistan’s Election Commission has recommended July 25, 26 or 27 as probable dates for the forthcoming general elections in the country. The ECP has forwarded a gist with this respect to this to President Mamnoon Hussain, requesting him to set one of the proposed dates as the day of the polling under the Pakistan’s Elections Act 2017, reported Geo TV. The election schedule would be issued in the first week of June. According to the Dawn, the Pakistan constitution states that elections for the national and provincial assemblies are to be held within 60 days following the day the term of the assemblies expires.

The five-year constitutional term of the national and Punjab assemblies will end on May 31, while the assemblies for the provinces Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will complete their terms on May 28. The incumbent government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections in the country. The caretaker prime minister, whose responsibility is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner, is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader, the report said. Both the sides present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister.