Pakistan Elections Results 2018: How to check LIVE updates, watch counting outcomes and channel streaming online in India

It’s a big moment for Pakistan as results of 2018 elections will be out soon. (Photo: IE/AP)

It’s a big moment for Pakistan as results of elections will be out soon. The voting in a tense election to choose a new government in Pakistan ended on Wednesday. The voting started at 8 AM local time on more than 85,000 polling stations and ended at 6 PM. The results would be announced within 24 hours. The Pakistan elections polling ended at its scheduled time despite calls by several major parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to extend the polling time by an hour. They had complained of “a slow voting process” and thus sought more time to facilitate voters – a request that was rejected by the Election commission. Nearly 10.6 crore people are registered to vote for members of the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies. The election marks the second democratic transition of power in the nation’s 70-year history. While polling stations officially opened for voting at 8 AM, enthusiastic citizens queued up outside their respective stations as early as 7 AM.

Pakistan Elections Results 2018: HOW TO WATCH and CHECK LATEST and LIVE Updates:-

Pakistan Elections Results 2018: GEO TV LIVE:-

Pakistan Elections Results 2018: SAMAA TV LIVE:-

Pakistan Elections Results 2018: EXPRESS NEWS:-

Pakistan Election Commission website:-

https://www.ecp.gov.pk/

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa cast his vote in Rawalpindi. Shahbaz Sharif, the PML-N president who is hoping to become the next prime minister, was among the first to cast his vote in Lahore. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal, PTI chief Imran Khan, PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also cast their vote in their respective constituencies.

The two Bhutto sisters – Asifa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari – also cast their votes. Bakhtawar posted a picture after casting a vote with her sister.

According to the Election Commission, 3,459 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,396 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

More than 30 political parties have fielded their candidates for the elections.

The PTI, led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, is looking to unseat the incumbent PML-N, which was formally led by the now jailed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is also in the race.

According to a survey of polls by Gallup Pakistan on the eve of general elections, PTI and the PML-N are running “neck and neck”, with the PTI ahead nationally and the PML-N ahead in the crucial province of Punjab.

Pakistan’s National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 will be directly elected today whereas the rest – 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities – are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.

Magic number and majority:-

A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total.