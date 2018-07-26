​​​
  3. Pakistan Elections Result: Mahesh Malani becomes 1st Hindu to win National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in Sindh

Pakistan Elections Result: Mahesh Malani becomes 1st Hindu to win National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in Sindh

Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party today became the first Hindu to win the National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in southern Sindh province.

By: | Published: July 26, 2018 9:14 PM
Mahesh Malani. (Twitter)

Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party today became the first Hindu to win the National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in southern Sindh province. Malani, the 55-year-old minority community leader, defeated his nearest rival Arab Zakaullah of the Grand Democratic Alliance in the NA-222 constituency.

He secured 37,245 votes while Zakaullah received 18,323 votes, the Express Tribune reported. Malani, a Pakistani Hindu Rajasthani Pushkarna Brahamin politician, was a member of parliament from 2003-08 on a reserved seat, nominated by the PPP.
In 2013 general elections, Malani was elected as Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top