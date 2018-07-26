Pakistan Elections Result: Mahesh Malani becomes 1st Hindu to win National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in Sindh

Mahesh Malani. (Twitter)

Mahesh Kumar Malani of Pakistan Peoples Party today became the first Hindu to win the National Assembly seat from Tharparkar in southern Sindh province. Malani, the 55-year-old minority community leader, defeated his nearest rival Arab Zakaullah of the Grand Democratic Alliance in the NA-222 constituency.

He secured 37,245 votes while Zakaullah received 18,323 votes, the Express Tribune reported. Malani, a Pakistani Hindu Rajasthani Pushkarna Brahamin politician, was a member of parliament from 2003-08 on a reserved seat, nominated by the PPP.

In 2013 general elections, Malani was elected as Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh.