Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan lookalike creates buzz among voters as he came out to cast his ballot

A lookalike of Pakistan's falmboyant cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan today created a buzz among the voters as he came out to cast his ballot in Multan city.

By: | Lahore | Published: July 25, 2018 10:55 PM
A lookalike of Pakistan’s falmboyant cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan today created a buzz among the voters as he came out to cast his ballot in Multan city of the Punjab province.

Donning a white kurta and sporting black shades, the man was seen waving his hand like the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while taking selfies with the excited people after exercising his franchise.

“Multan: Imran Khan’s doppelganger comes out to cast this vote; public gets excited,” ARY News tweeted.

The counting of votes has begun and the results will be announced within 24 hours.

More than 30 political parties have fielded their candidates for the elections.

Pakistanis are voting to choose a new government in the second democratic transition of power in the nation’s 70-year history amid accusations of manipulation by the powerful army and concerns over the participation of Islamic hardliners in large numbers.

