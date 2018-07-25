Pakistan elections 2018: Women in conservative areas vote for first time in 70 years

The women from the area reached the polling stations soon after the polling time started and used their right, Daily Pakistan reported. (Twitter/ANI)

Millions of registered voters are heading towards polling stations to cast their vote as Pakistan goes for its 11th general elections with some history-making events also taking place in the conservative areas where women are usually not allowed to take part in an activity outside their homes.

This time women in a village located in Khuhab, a city in Punjab, made history by casting their votes for the first time ever since the country came into being.

In the ongoing elections, as many as 105.96 million people, including 47 million female voters, will be able to use their right to vote from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. without any formal break, with over 12,000 candidates vying for 272 national and 570 provincial assembly seats.