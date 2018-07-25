Pakistan elections 2018 Live Updates: Poll body may act against Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif for violating code of conduct

Pakistan elections 2018 Live Updates: Voting to fill 272 chairs in Pakistan’s National Assembly is underway amidst tight security. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that all measures are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the democratic exercise across the country. A total of 85,000 polling booths have been set up and over 7 lakh security officials including 3.70 lakh army officials have been stationed to oversee the entire election process. As many as 105 million (over 10 crore) people are likely to exercise their franchise today. All voters are eligible to caste their vote for two seats in each Assembly – one for the National Assembly and one for their Provincial Assembly. Pakistan has four provinces – Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The parties that are in a close contest are Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaaf of Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of Shahbaz Sharif, former CM of Punjab and brother of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan Peoples Party of former president Asif Ali Zardari is also in the fray. The opinion polls have predicted a thin margin for PTI than other parties. The PTI is facing a direct fight from PML(N). Also, terrorist and Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is making a debut in the political landscape of Pakistan. He has fielded at least 80 candidates for National Assembly seats under the banner of Allahu Akbar Tahreek (AAT). The voting process will end at 6pm and the counting of votes will start thereafter.
The Election Commission took notice of PTI chief Imran Khan and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif making speeches after casting their votes in the elections today, which it termed as "violation of the code of conduct". Spokesperson Nadeem Qasim said that actions may be taken against politicians who delivered speeches and those who voted on-camera with their every move being monitored.
For the first time in Pakistan's political history, the Election Commission in Pakistan gave the duty of "observers" during polling to members of the transgender community, however, on Wednesday in Lahore they were not allowed to vote. "There are reports that voters from the transgender community in Lahore are not being allowed to cast their ballot in male polling stations," Dawn reported.
At least 31 people have been killed including 28 in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Quetta city and 36 others injured as several incidents of violence were reported as the country went to polls. The deceased persons include 28 victims of a suicide blast in Balochistan's capital city of Quetta. Five police officials were also killed in the blast.
In Punjab, the stronghold of PML-N, the party is expected to lose ground to Imran Khan's PTI. Many PML-N candidates switched loyalties before the polls, either joining the PTI or running as independents. In Sindh, the PPP is expected to hold on to its rural base. According to a nationwide survey, PTI is leading with 29 per cent, followed by PML-N at 25 per cent and PPP at 20 per cent.
At least 20 people were killed and over a dozen were injured when a blast that rocked the Balochistan capital city of Quetta during polling. According to reports, the blast occured near the eastern bypass in the Quetta.
A worker of Imran Khan's PTI is shot dead after ANP and PTI workers clash in Swabi's PK-47 constituency. At least two others were wounded in the clash.
“I have just voted, the environment is beautiful here, no problem has come in the way.. we want that every person should caste his vote in the right manner,” Saeed said after cating his vote at a Lahore polling booth. (Maine abhi vote cast kiya hai.. mahaul bada khoobsoorat dekha hai mashallah… koi pareshani… koi rukawat nahi aayi… hum chahenge sablog apne vote ka sahi istemal kare…).
In a video message, Malala Yousafzai has urged people of Pakistan especially women to go out of their homes anfd participate in the democratic process.