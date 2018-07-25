Pakistan elections 2018 Live Updates: Poll body may act against Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif for violating code of conduct

Pakistan elections 2018 Live Updates: 20 feared killed, 16 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Quetta during polling

Pakistan elections 2018 Live Updates: Voting to fill 272 chairs in Pakistan’s National Assembly is underway amidst tight security. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that all measures are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the democratic exercise across the country. A total of 85,000 polling booths have been set up and over 7 lakh security officials including 3.70 lakh army officials have been stationed to oversee the entire election process. As many as 105 million (over 10 crore) people are likely to exercise their franchise today. All voters are eligible to caste their vote for two seats in each Assembly – one for the National Assembly and one for their Provincial Assembly. Pakistan has four provinces – Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The parties that are in a close contest are Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaaf of Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of Shahbaz Sharif, former CM of Punjab and brother of jailed leader Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan Peoples Party of former president Asif Ali Zardari is also in the fray. The opinion polls have predicted a thin margin for PTI than other parties. The PTI is facing a direct fight from PML(N). Also, terrorist and Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is making a debut in the political landscape of Pakistan. He has fielded at least 80 candidates for National Assembly seats under the banner of Allahu Akbar Tahreek (AAT). The voting process will end at 6pm and the counting of votes will start thereafter.