Pakistan elections 2018: BBC Newsnight goofs up, plays Wasim Akram’s clip instead of Imran Khan

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is inching closer towards becoming the single largest party in the country's general elections after taking a massive lead in the early counting of votes.

BBC Newsnight played a video of Wasim Akram instead of Imran Khan.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is inching closer towards becoming the single largest party in the country’s general elections after taking a massive lead in the early counting of votes. While wishes have started to pour in for the World Cup winning captain, a news report on BBC played a clip of former pacer and cricket team captain Wasim Akram instead of Khan – who had led his side to a World Cup title in 1992.

Twitterati were quick to spot the mistake and have been trolling the channel for its ‘ignorance’. BBC removed the tweet but its screenshots have been shared on the social media website. Justice Secretary David Gauke also shared a photo of his TV screen and wrote, #Newsnight seem to have got Wasim Akram and Imran Khan muddled up.” While many asked if to them “all brown people look the same.”

Here is how people reacted to BBC’s gaffe:

Pakistan’s National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest – 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities – are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.

A party can only form the government if it manages to win 172 seats in total.

Meanwhile, PML-N and the PPP, have both raised questions on the transparency of the vote counting process, alleging that their polling agents were not allowed to verify vote counts as is mandated by law.

Imran Khan’s spokesperson Naeemul Haque, on the other hand, tweeted that the PTI chief will address the nation today at 2 pm “in celebration and recognition of the massive support received from the people of Pakistan in the 2018 elections which was a contest between the forces of good and evil.”

