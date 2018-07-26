Pakistan elections 2018: BBC Newsnight goofs up, plays Wasim Akram’s clip instead of Imran Khan

BBC Newsnight played a video of Wasim Akram instead of Imran Khan. (Source: Twitter/AP)

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is inching closer towards becoming the single largest party in the country’s general elections after taking a massive lead in the early counting of votes. While wishes have started to pour in for the World Cup winning captain, a news report on BBC played a clip of former pacer and cricket team captain Wasim Akram instead of Khan – who had led his side to a World Cup title in 1992.

Twitterati were quick to spot the mistake and have been trolling the channel for its ‘ignorance’. BBC removed the tweet but its screenshots have been shared on the social media website. Justice Secretary David Gauke also shared a photo of his TV screen and wrote, #Newsnight seem to have got Wasim Akram and Imran Khan muddled up.” While many asked if to them “all brown people look the same.”

Here is how people reacted to BBC’s gaffe:

@BBCNewsnight

Opening credits is cricketer Imran Khan about to become PM

But play a clip of Wasim Akram from 1999 ???????? pic.twitter.com/eJoN80ahzt — Asif (@aau004) July 25, 2018

All for newsnight opening up with a piece on Imran Khan whilst showing a video of Wasim Akram ???????????????? bravo @BBCNewsnight — Paul LUFC (@pistol1603) July 25, 2018

Beautiful bowling from #newsnight using a lively left arm yorker from Wasim Akram in their opener about Imran Khan.. — Andy Richardson (@AndyR_Sport) July 25, 2018

Funny thing about that Newsnight Wasim Akram clip – is if he ever did enter politics, there’d be no end of accusations about manipulating electoral ‘swing’ no doubt… [sorry I couldn’t resist] — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 25, 2018

Congratulations to @BBCNewsnight for confusing Imran Khan with Wasim Akram! pic.twitter.com/kiQNYU67eM — Jack Unwin (@JackUnwin1) July 25, 2018

The BBC confusing Wasim Akram with Imran Khan (who won the Pakistani Election) is absolute gold! ???? — John Pile (@John_Pile) July 25, 2018

Pakistan’s National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest – 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities – are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.

A party can only form the government if it manages to win 172 seats in total.

Meanwhile, PML-N and the PPP, have both raised questions on the transparency of the vote counting process, alleging that their polling agents were not allowed to verify vote counts as is mandated by law.

Imran Khan’s spokesperson Naeemul Haque, on the other hand, tweeted that the PTI chief will address the nation today at 2 pm “in celebration and recognition of the massive support received from the people of Pakistan in the 2018 elections which was a contest between the forces of good and evil.”