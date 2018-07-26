LIVE: Pakistan Election Results- Pervez Musharraf bats for Imran Khan, says country has elected a ‘good’ leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to claim victory soon. PTI emerges as single largest party.

Pakistan Election Results LIVE: The counting process of Pakistan Elections Results 2018 is underway. According to latest updates and developments, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was way behind, overall. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari may emerge as a ‘kingmaker’ in case of a hung parliament. Pakistan’s National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest – 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities – are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.

A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. A single party will need at least 137 of the directly elected seats to be able to form the government on its own. According to the Election Commission, 3,459 candidates are in the race for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,396 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. More than 30 political parties have fielded their candidates.