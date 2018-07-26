LIVE: Pakistan Election Results- Pervez Musharraf bats for Imran Khan, says country has elected a ‘good’ leader

Pakistan Election Results LIVE: The counting process of Pakistan Elections Results 2018 is underway. According to latest updates and developments, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading while its main rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was way behind, overall. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari may emerge as a ‘kingmaker’ in case of a hung parliament. Pakistan’s National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 are directly elected whereas the rest – 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities – are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.
A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total. A single party will need at least 137 of the directly elected seats to be able to form the government on its own. According to the Election Commission, 3,459 candidates are in the race for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,396 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. More than 30 political parties have fielded their candidates.
Highlights
Happy about Imran Khan's win: Pervez Musharraf
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf said on CNN News 18 that he is happy about the result of Pakistan Elections. "It is a very good decision. There are problems with Imran Khan but he has good qualities. Imran Khan needs to learn how to do things. Needs to learn governance but he has gained a lot in the last few years", says Musharraf.
Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi loses to Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Imran Khan defeated Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) bigwig and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for NA-53 Islamabad seat. The PTI chief secured 92,891 votes while Abbasi managed to secure merely 44,314 votes.
Imran Khan wins
PTI chief Imran Khan has won from NA-95 Mianwali after he defeated Abdullah Khan of PML-N. While Imran got 127,530 votes, Abdullah has received 49,532 votes
Imran Khan's PTI inches towards majority
As per the latest trends on ARY news, Imran Khan's PTI is leading on 114 seats and PMLN on 63 seats, followed by PPP 41, MMA 09, MQM 05
4 am press conference
In an unprecedented manner, Election Commission held a press briefing at 4 am (local time). Chief Election Commissioner Muhammad Raza Khan congratulated the people of Pakistan for participating in the election process even as acknowledged that the delay in announcement of election results has "caused some annoyance".
Balochistan Awami Party took 14 seats but PTI failed to impress the voters. MMA and Balochistan National Party won eight seats each while independent candidates and other parties held seat seats each.
In Sindh, PPP grabbed 70 seats while PTI emerged as second largest party with 22 seats. Muttahida Qaumi Movement bagged 20 seats, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other parties clinched eight seats each.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI stood on top slot with 65 seats whereas ANP only claimed eight seats. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) took nine seats, PPP two and other parties grabbed eight seats.
In Punjab, the preliminary results showed PML-N has taken 131 seats with PTI holding 124 provincial seats. Independent candidates, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and other parties have bagged 28, four and nine seats each.
PTI Chief Imran Khan has won the NA131-Lahore seat. He defeated Khawaja Saad Rafique from PML-N. Imran Khan obtained just 84,313 votes in a nail-biting contest against former railways minister Saad Rafique.
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf said that this year's General Elections in Pakistan were not rigged because Imran Khan did not win in Punjab and it is a very important region.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam chief Imran Khan will deliver his victory speech at 4 pm PST from Islamabad's Bani Gala area. Currently, Imran Khan is holding a meeting with his party members.
According to final results, PML-N's Khawaja Asif has won the polls with 115067 votes. PTI's Usman Dar secured 113774 votes as runner-up. Meanwhile, PTI's Faisal Vawda defeats PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif in NA249 Karachi.
Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Mohammad Raza announced that the elections have been 100 per cent fair and transparent. Sardar Mohammad Raza said technical faults in the RTS system were the main cause of delay in the announcement of the election result. He thanked the army, media, and judiciary, which helped in the conduct of general election in a free, fair and transparent manner.
PTI- 119
PML-N- 64
PPP- 38
IND-19
MMA- 12
MQM-4
GDA-4
Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan today said that the election to National Assembly and provincial assemblies were hundred per cent fair and transparent.
PTI leaders will contact the winning independent candidates from across the Punjab province. The PTI is set to emerge as the single largest party with Imran Khan likely to be the new prime minister of Pakistan.
PTI Chief Imran Khan has called for a consultative meeting with his party leaders at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad. The meeting comes after his party has gained inroads in the National Assembly (NA) tally. According to Geo news, the meeting will decide on the future course of action.