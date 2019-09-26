Pakistan earthquake: 53 left injured as more tremors rock quake-hit region

The earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude, had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck Mirpur, Jhelum, and neighbouring areas, said the US Geological Survey data.

(Photo/ IMD)

Two days after an earthquake hit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, another quake hit the Mirpur city on Thursday. The quake left nearly 53 people injured, said a report by Radio Pakistan.

Minor tremors were felt in Lahore and Sialkot too, forcing residents to leave their offices and homes. A number of injuries were reported from Thothal, Kalyal and F1 sector of Mirpur, Medical Superintendent of Divisional Headquarters Hospital in Mirpur, Dr Farooq Noor, told Dawn.

The earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude, had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck Mirpur, Jhelum, and neighbouring areas, said the US Geological Survey data.

Residents took to Twitter and shared that they were shaken by the tremors in Lahore. There were speculations that the second quake could be aftershocks from the devastating earthquake that rocked the area on Tuesday.

Several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan, including the national capital, Islamabad were shaken by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday. A total of 25 persons died and 450 others were injured, as per to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

READ ALSO | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry: What is the issue and how would it proceed

Moreover, the tremors were also felt in several Indian cities, including Chandigarh, Kashmir, parts of Himachal and New Delhi NCR. However, no damage was reported in the Indian cities.

The earthquake brought back memories of the natural catastrophe which caused devastating loss of life in PoK in October 2005. The earthquake measured 7.6 on the Richter scale had struck Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir with the epicentre being just outside Muzaffarabad, around 250 km from the epicentre near New Mirpur city. The government reported the toll over 87,000, out of which 19,000 were children who were killed while they were in school.