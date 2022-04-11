Pakistan Crisis Live: All eyes on National Assembly as Sharif, Qureshi file nomination paper

Pakistan Political Crisis Latest News: It’s a hectic day for Pakistan politics as the nation will see a new Prime Minister after the dramatic ouster of Imran Khan in the mid-night no-trust vote drama over the weekend. The National Assembly of Pakistan is scheduled for a critical session that is likely to see PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, rallies by Imran Khan supporters on Sunday show that it won’t be a cakewalk for Sharif. Khan has said that the ‘US-backed regime’ is a threat for Pakistan’s democracy.

Follow FE Online’s live blog as we cover the latest developments on the political crisis in Pakistan.