Pakistan Crisis Live: All eyes on National Assembly as Sharif, Qureshi file nomination paper

Pakistan Political Crisis Latest News: It’s a hectic day for Pakistan politics as the nation will see a new Prime Minister after the dramatic ouster of Imran Khan in the mid-night no-trust vote drama over the weekend. The National Assembly of Pakistan is scheduled for a critical session that is likely to see PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, rallies by Imran Khan supporters on Sunday show that it won’t be a cakewalk for Sharif. Khan has said that the ‘US-backed regime’ is a threat for Pakistan’s democracy.
Follow FE Online’s live blog as we cover the latest developments on the political crisis in Pakistan.
In 2019, the National Accountability Bureau arrested Shehbaz and his son, Hamza Sharif, accusing them of money laundering.
Pakistan's National Assembly will convene to elect a prime minister on Monday. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Sharif, 70, and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday filed their nomination papers for the post. – PTI