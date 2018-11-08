Pakistan court summons Imran Khan in Sita White case

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 8:44 AM

A court in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before it on December 13 in a case filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief's rival candidate in the July 25 general elections over his alleged relation with a US national, Sita White.

The division bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justices Ikramullah Khan and Ishtiaq Ibrahim issued the notices to Khan on a writ petition filed by Inamullah Khan, his rival candidate in July 25 elections from Bannu constituency.

A court in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before it on December 13 in a case filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief’s rival candidate in the July 25 general elections over his alleged relation with a US national, Sita White. The division bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justices Ikramullah Khan and Ishtiaq Ibrahim issued the notices to Khan on a writ petition filed by Inamullah Khan, his rival candidate in July 25 elections from Bannu constituency.

The petitioner said that Khan has a daughter, Tyrian White, from Sita White which he has not mentioned in his nomination papers. Therefore, petitioner added, Khan does not fulfill the criteria under Article 62 and 63 of the constitution. He claimed a Los Angeles court has ruled that cricketer-turned-politician Khan was the legal father of the four-year-old southern California girl.

Also Read: Pune to Mumbai in 25 minutes! Check key facts about multi-crore Hyperloop projecthttps://www.financialexpress.com/infrastructure/pune-to-mumbai-in-25-minutes-check-key-facts-about-multi-crore-hyperloop-project/1375714/

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“Imran Khan is the father of the child,” superior court commissioner Anthony Jones said in a brief hearing in the US court, according to the petitioner. During the election, the Returning Officer Bannu had accepted the nomination papers of Khan by rejecting the objection of Inamullah Khan of Justice Democratic Party. Therefore the petitioner moved Peshawar High Court Bannu bench.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan court summons Imran Khan in Sita White case
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition