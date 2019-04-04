Pakistan court issues notice to ex-president Asif Ali Zardari for hiding assets worth over $1 million

By: | Updated: April 4, 2019 4:21 PM

The petitioners alleged that the former president owned a flat in New York which he failed to disclose while contesting elections held in 2018.

Pakistan court, Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari assets, pakistanThe petitioners alleged that the former president owned a flat in New York which he failed to disclose while contesting elections held in 2018. (Reuters)

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari on a petition seeking his disqualification as an MP for hiding his assets worth over USD 1 million including a flat in New York and bulletproof vehicles in the election nomination papers last year. The petition was filed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Khurram Sher Zaman and Usman Dar. Chief justice Athar Minallah said Parliament is the right forum for such matters but issued a notification to 63-year-old Zardari who is also the co-chairman of the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.

Also read: Ethiopian Airlines crash: Crew followed procedure, but could not control crashed jet

The petitioners alleged that the former president owned a flat in New York which he failed to disclose while contesting elections held in 2018. They further alleged that Zardari was also the owner of two bulletproof vehicles which were not shown in his election papers. The petition says that the assets are worth Rs 143.7 million (over USD 1.09 million).

Zardari was elected as a member of the National Assembly from the NA-213 Nawabshah seat of Sindh province in last year’s general election. Under the law, a candidate should reveal all his properties or he would be disqualified. Zardari, who was the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, has rejected the allegations, saying it was part of a vilification campaign by the ruling party to malign opposition leaders.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pakistan court issues notice to ex-president Asif Ali Zardari for hiding assets worth over $1 million
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition