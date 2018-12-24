Pakistan court awards 7-year jail to Nawaz Sharif in graft case

He has been slapped a fine of million. (Reuters)

In a major setback for former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the PML(N) leader has been awarded a jail term of seven years in a graft case. Sharif who recently got bail in another case has been awarded 7-year imprisonment in Al Azizia Mills case. He has also been slapped a fine of $25 million, India Today reported.

The verdict was announced by Accountability Court II Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik in two corruption cases against the Sharif family after the order was reserved last week. Announcing the verdict, Judge Malik said there was concrete proof against the former prime minister in the Al-Azizia reference, that he could not provide money trail in the case, a Geo TV report added.

The court has acquited him in Flagship Investments corruption case in Panama Papers scandal.

The 68-year old ousted PM was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. Supreme Court has set Monday as the deadline for other two cases against him. The National Accountability Bureau had launched three cases Flagship Investment case, Al-Azizia steel mills case and Avenfield properties on September 8 last year. The Supreme Court had disqualified him in the Panama Papers case in July 2017.

In July this year, the former prime minister, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar were awarded sentences of 11 years, eight years and one year respectively in the Avenfield properties case that was linked to their purchase of four luxury flats in London through practices of corruption. The three were however given bail by the Islamabad High Court in September.