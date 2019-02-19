Pakistan confers highest civilian award on Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (Reuters)

Pakistan on Monday conferred its highest civilian award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for his “outstanding support” in reinvigorating the ties between the two countries. The award was presented by Pakistan President Arif Alvi at a special ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, members of prince Salman’s delegation, diplomats, senior officers and Cabinet ministers attended the ceremony. According to the citation, the crown prince provided “outstanding support for reinvigorating Pak-Saudi bilateral relationship”. The crown prince arrived at the President House in traditional presidential chariot with the PM.

A special contingent of presidential security guards escorted the chariot. President Alvi, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and information minister Fawad Chaudhry received him on arrival. Alvi hosted a luncheon for the royal guest.