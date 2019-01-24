Pakistan conducts training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile “Nasr”

Gen Hayat also congratulated the scientists and engineers on developing the sophisticated Weapon System to enhance Pakistan’s deterrence capability, the ISPR said. (IE)

Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted training launch of the short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile “Nasr”. The launch was aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of Army Strategic Forces Command and to re-validate the missile’s desired technical parameters, the Army said. “Nasr is a high precision, shoot and scoot weapon system with the ability of in-flight maneuverability,” according to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The strike range of Nasr is around 70-km.

The weapon system has augmented full spectrum deterrence posture remaining within the precincts of policy of credible minimum deterrence, against prevailing and evolving threat spectrum more effectively including enemy’s ballistic missile defence and other air defence systems, the ISPR said in a statement.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations witnessed the launch.

Gen Hayat also congratulated the scientists and engineers on developing the sophisticated Weapon System to enhance Pakistan’s deterrence capability, the ISPR said. He expressed his complete confidence in effective command, control and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these aspects. Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and services chiefs also congratulated on successful conduct of the training launch.