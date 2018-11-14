Pakistan can’t even handle its own provinces, forget Kashmir, says Shahid Afridi

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 9:41 PM

This is not the first time when Afridi has commented on Kashmir. Earlier in April, Afridi blamed India for the crisis in Kashmir. However, he did not speak about the Pakistan-backed terrorist groups who have been trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is not the first time when Afridi has commented on Kashmir. (Reuters)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday said that Pakistan doesn’t need Kashmir as it cannot handle its own four provinces. While interacting with the press in London, the former cricketer said: “Kashmir is a no issue but the world has made it an issue. I say don’t give Kashmir to Pakistan and don’t give to India either. Let it be an independent Mulk (country)…at least humanity would be alive.”

He further said: “Don’t give it to Pakistan which has not been able to govern its own provinces. It doesn’t need Kashmir. Don’t give to India. Let it be free.”

Afridi also said that the current dispensation in Pakistan should work on education and end corruption. He said: “Imran Khan should focus on two things — end corruption and see that education reaches remote areas. We cannot progress without education,” he said.

However, Afridi has now clarified his statement and said that India media misconstrued his comments. “I’m passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights,” he said in a tweet.

He also said that his clip was incomplete and out of context as what he said before was missing. “Kashmir is unresolved dispute and under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan,” he said.

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

