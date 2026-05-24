Pakistan bomb blast: In one of the deadliest attacks in the province in recent months, a powerful explosion targeting a train carrying military personnel and their families near Chaman Pattak railway station in Balochistan on Sunday (May 24) killed over 20 people and injured several.

The blast occurred as the Peshawar‑bound Jaffar Express was passing a signal near Chaman Pattak, on the outskirts of Quetta, provincial police and railway officials said. An explosive‑laden device struck one of the carriages, triggering a powerful detonation that derailed part of the train and left a mangled carriage on its side. Images and video from the spot showed wreckage strewn across the track and people climbing over debris in search of survivors.

A local resident Fayyaz Ahmed, said, “This morning there was a blast, and when we came out and looked, the train had been attacked heavily due to which there were a lot of casualties. Many people have been injured.”

#WATCH | Quetta, Pakistan: A local resident Fayyaz Ahmed, says, "This morning there was a blast, and when we came out and looked, the train had been attacked heavily due to which there were a lot of casualties… Many people have been injured…" (Source: Reuters) https://t.co/uKHEoCfTmJ pic.twitter.com/2tPUkHy6gw — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

Casualties and damage

Authorities put the confirmed death toll at around 24, with more than 50 people wounded, many of them rushed to hospitals in Quetta for emergency medical treatment. Provincial officials said army servicemen were among those killed. The blast shattered windows and glass panels of nearby buildings and damaged at least 10 parked vehicles in the vicinity. Several of the injured were seen being carried away on stretchers as security and rescue teams worked at the site.

Railways minister condemns Quetta blast, rescue teams dispatched

The Federal Minister for Railways condemned the Quetta explosion as “cowardly terrorism” and said the attack would not weaken national resolve, Pakistan Railways posted on X. The statement said a shuttle train from Quetta Cantt was struck by a blast near Chaman Phatak, and that rescue and relief operations are underway. “Shuttle train coming from Quetta Cantt caught in blast near Chaman Phatak. Rescue truck and relief train dispatched to the site for relief operations,” the ministry added, noting that emergency teams have been mobilised to assist the injured and clear the scene.Emergency response and hospital mobilisation

Following the explosion, an emergency was declared in government hospitals across Quetta and additional doctors and medical staff were summoned to cope with the influx of casualties. Railway authorities stopped the Jaffar Express at Quetta Railway Station as a precautionary measure and cleared the area to allow rescue operations. Babar Yousafzai, spokesperson for the provincial home minister, said all relevant institutions had been placed on high alert and urged people to avoid gathering near the scene so emergency crews could operate unhindered.

Security operations and investigation

Security personnel and rescue teams reached the site soon after the blast and launched relief and investigative operations. Officials cordoned off the area to preserve evidence and to secure the site while investigators and bomb‑disposal teams examined the wreckage. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the perpetrators and inquiries are under way to determine whether the device was planted on the train or detonated remotely.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, has long been affected by instability, insurgency and violence. Separatist groups have frequently attacked security forces and infrastructure, citing grievances over the distribution of revenues from the region’s rich gas and mineral reserves. The province has also seen militant attacks targeting both security personnel and civilians, complicating efforts to restore lasting peace and development.

Provincial and federal officials expressed condolences to the victims’ families and vowed a thorough investigation. Babar Yousafzai reiterated that security agencies were pursuing leads and that provincial authorities were coordinating with federal forces to strengthen security around transport hubs and protect civilian movements during the Eid travel period. Investigation teams continue to gather forensic evidence and interview witnesses as authorities work to identify those responsible and prevent further attacks. Hospitals in Quetta remain on alert to treat the injured and security has been tightened at railway stations and other potential soft targets across the province.