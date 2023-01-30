scorecardresearch
Pakistan: Blast in mosque in Peshawar, at least 90 wounded

“A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” Khan added.

The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan said. (Representational image: IE)

An explosion took place at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar in Pakistan on Monday, and at least 90 people were wounded, a local police official told Reuters. The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan said. “A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” Khan added.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said they had received 90 injured, some of them in critical condition. A photograph published in local media showed people gathered around the collapsed wall of the mosque.

(More details are awaited.)

